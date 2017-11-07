New development taking shape at Judson Mill in Greenville

There's a new development taking shape at the old Milliken textile mill on Easley Bridge Road.

Developers are calling it a live, work and play destination in West Greenville, and will be made up of apartments, offices and industrial space.

It's set to open in 2019.

Three Corners Development out of Chicago and Belmont Sayre in North Carolina are developing the property. Anthony Tiritilli is the Vice President of Three Corners Development and explained what the first part of the project will look like.

"Our first phase of the project is multifamily and that will contain 204 units of studios, ones, twos and threes. They will be loft style with beautiful big windows."

He adds, you won't have to leave the area once you're there.

"It's a community within a community. By bringing the mixture of uses together, it's not out of the question to think we can attract restaurants to this location.”

One of the reasons the developers say they choose Greenville, and Judson Mill is because of the history here. There’s also a tax incentive to buy up and renovate historic property under the Bailey Bill, something that County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said is a win for both parties.

“It probably would've been torn down or demolished was it not for special legislation by the state that allows counties to give some incentives to restore and preserve historic buildings like Judson.”

And he said, what’s built at Judson Mill will create jobs, especially for those who live in the area.

“We want to be careful not to displace the residents there now. We're talking about affordable housing and jobs that people can qualify for in that area will be available through this development.”

