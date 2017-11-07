Clemson sticks to No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Clemson Tigers are sticking to No. 4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2017 season.

The Tigers were placed behind Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame consecutively. Oklahoma and TCU secured spots five and six consecutively.

The 12-person CFP committee ranks the top 25 teams and assigns the top four to semifinal sites. At the end of the regular season and conference championship games, the top four teams will go to the College Football Playoff Semi-final games. The top team will play the fourth-placed team, and the second-placed team will play the third-placed team.

The Tigers will face off against Florida State Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

