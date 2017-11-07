Unofficial results: Winner chosen in Asheville mayoral race; Spartanburg mayoral race leaning toward runoff

Residents in Spartanburg and in Asheville voted Tuesday to determine who will lead their communities.

Three candidates were on the ballet for the Spartanburg mayoral race. The candidates were Christopher Todd Horne, Junie L. White and Lekesa Paulette Whitner.

Horne received over 37 percent of the vote, White received over 48 percent of the vote and Whitner received over 13 percent of the vote. Officials say a runoff vote may be needed for Horne and White.

Two candidates were on the ballot for the Asheville mayoral race. Those candidates were Esther Manheimer and Martin Ramsey. Manheimer came out ahead with over 80 percent of the vote and 12,997 votes. Ramsey received over 18 percent of the vote with 2,993 votes.

