School officials: Upstate mother arrested after revealing firearm in student pickup line during argument with other parent

An Upstate mother was arrested on Tuesday after school officials say she pulled out a firearm during an argument with another parent in the school student pickup line.

Officials with Anderson District One say two parents got into a fender bender in front of Concrete Primary School on Tuesday. Those parents then processed to pull into the school student pickup line and a verbal exchange began.

Officials say during the exchange, one of the parents revealed she was in possession of a firearm. The parent was identified by officials as 31-year-old Tenisha Diane Kallenbach.

Deputies confirm Kallenbach was arrested on warrants for weapons/carrying or displaying firearms in a public building or adjacent area.

School officials say no students witnessed the exchange, but some parents did. They said Kallenbach has been placed on no trespass notice for Anderson District One property. She was released later Tuesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

David Havrid with the district said this proves why it is necessary to have security within a school.

