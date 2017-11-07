Greenville Co. deputies ask for public assistance IDing armed ro - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies ask for public assistance IDing armed robbery suspect

Scene of incident at Aldi's on Chalmers Road. (11/7/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of incident at Aldi's on Chalmers Road. (11/7/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are asking for public assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies say the male suspect was in line at a register at the Aldi's on Chalmers Road when he pulled out a firearm and stole money from the store. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as an older male, wearing a hat and a blue jacket. Deputies say he drove off in an older model blue or gray Ford Taurus.

Deputies say no one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

