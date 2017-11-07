Greenville Co. deputies ask for public assistance IDing armed robbery suspect

Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
The Anderson County coroner said a mother was hit and killed by a car after dropping her child off at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.More >
USC Upstate placed multiple buildings on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near campus.More >
Simpsonville police said a teen who had a BB gun at Hillcrest High School was arrested Tuesday morning.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two people have been charged after a teenager was fatally shot on Oct. 31.More >
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >
A man shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend outside a Catholic church in central California and then shot himself at his home, authorities said.More >
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >
A former Upstate deputy entered a guilty plea on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
A new 36-acre mixed use complex is bringing space for residential, industrial and office needs to Easley Bridge Road.More >
WalletHub released its list of ‘Fattest Cities’ for 2017. The company said analysts compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 17 key indicators of weight-related problems. Here is a look at the top ten states to make the list.More >
Marshall was found hog-tied and left for dead in Cherokee County in 2015, but he has rehabilitated and has been with a rescue group since then.More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
