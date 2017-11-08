Lillian Brock Flemming wins 10th term on Greenville City Council, per unofficial results

Lillian Brock Flemming (R) with her son and granddaughter. (11/7/17 FOX Carolina)

Two Greenville City Council seats were up for a vote on Tuesday.

Democrat Russell Stall beat Republican John DeWorken with nearly 54 percent of the vote for the city council at large seat.

In District Two, incumbent Lillian Brock Flemming beat out Matt Cotner with over 54 percent of the vote.

This will be her tenth term serving the city of Greenville.

FOX Carolina spoke with Flemming about the win and how her service to the city of Greenville began.

"I explain to young people that they need to serve when they're young," Flemming said. "Often people say will you've been there too long, well I started when I was young because I was needed when I was young."

For more election results, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.