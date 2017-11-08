Travelers Rest company collecting Christmas gifts for fallen trooper's family

An Upstate tree removal and pruning company said it will collect Christmas presents for the family of a state trooper who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman was killed on October 24. Investigators said a driver fell asleep at the wheel on I-385 and crashed into Rebman’s patrol car, which was parked in the emergency lane, around 12:30 a.m.

Rebman leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.

McKenzie Tree Company posted on Facebook that they will collect Christmas presents for the Rebman family on Saturday and Sunday at their office, located at 128 South Main Street in Travelers Rest.

The company said no used items will be accepted.

