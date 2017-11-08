Greenville County Schools students raise money to honor SC Korean War veterans

Greenville County Schools said students are raising money to honor South Carolina’s Korean War veterans by raising money to have all the names of the Korean War service members who were killed in action and missing in action etched on the Korean War Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C.

Student are hoping to raise $200,000 in November.

Donations can be made online and at schools. The money raised will be donated to the Wall of Remembrance fund.

The school district said student leaders from all 14 Greenville County high schools partnered with Upstate Korean War Veterans to spearhead the project.

Fundraising events will be held at individual schools and all students will sell bracelets with the message #ForgottenNoMore. The school district said historians often refer to The Korean War as “The Forgotten War.”

Greenville County had an estimated 55+ KIAs and MIAs during the conflict. There are an estimated 547+ South Carolinians who were either killed or held prisoner during the Korean War.

The school district said all 11,000 district employees will be able to contribute $5.00 in exchange for wearing blue jeans to work on Friday, November 10. Employees and students are also encouraged to wear red, white and blue attire in honor of the veterans on November 10.



