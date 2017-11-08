Craig Morgan to perform at free event honoring veterans in Greenville

Country music star Craig Morgan will perform at the SC Veterans Upstate Salute on Sunday.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at Fluor Field.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the celebration starts at 5 p.m.

Organizers said the event honors area veterans for their service in defense of the United States.

Organizers said Craig Morgan, whose hits include "Bonfire," "Almost Home," and "That's What I Love About Sunday," will perform an acoustic and personal concert.

In addition to the country music concert, organizers said the event will feature aerial flyovers, paratroopers, and fireworks.

