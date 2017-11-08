Craig Morgan to perform at free event honoring veterans in Green - FOX Carolina 21

Craig Morgan to perform at free event honoring veterans in Greenville

Upstate Salute sign at Fluor Field (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 8, 2017) Upstate Salute sign at Fluor Field (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 8, 2017)
Country music star Craig Morgan will perform at the SC Veterans Upstate Salute on Sunday.

The free, family-friendly event will be held at Fluor Field.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the celebration starts at 5 p.m.

Organizers said the event honors area veterans for their service in defense of the United States.

Organizers said Craig Morgan, whose hits include "Bonfire," "Almost Home," and "That's What I Love About Sunday," will perform an acoustic and personal concert.

In addition to the country music concert, organizers said the event will feature aerial flyovers, paratroopers, and fireworks.

Click here to read more about Upstate Salute.

