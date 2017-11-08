Greenville Co. robotics students create new camera harness for G - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. robotics students create new camera harness for Greenville Co. K-9s

Photo of the camera and harness (Source: Greenville Co. Schools) Photo of the camera and harness (Source: Greenville Co. Schools)
Greenville County Schools said the Robotics Team at League Academy will donate a special gift to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit on Wednesday.

The school district said students spent the summer testing and adapting camera systems and designing a one-of-a-kind camera harness for the K-9 officers’ bulletproof vests.

Students began working on a solution for deputies after learning that the law enforcement officers struggle with lost connections between the K-9 camera feed and other issues with the camera coming loose.

Ultimately, the school district said the students wired a Bluetooth-enabled home security doorbell camera to a battery pack.  Via an app, the camera should provide deputies with clear, real time images from the K9 vest and the harness they developed will secure the camera to the vest.

Here’s how the students did it:

