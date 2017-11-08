Owner of Tommy's Country Ham House thanks community for prayers, support after heart surgery

A popular Greenville restaurant owner is thanking the community for its prayers during a health scare.

The restaurant posted on social media on Nov. 8 that owner Tommy Stevenson fainted and was hurt when he collapsed.

Terry Posey, Social Media Director at Tommy's Country Ham House, said tests determined that Stevenson needed pacemaker implantation surgery to correct problems with his lower heart valves. The surgery took place Thursday morning, Posey said.

Posey issued the following statement after his surgery:

The pacemaker was implanted this morning; doctors were very pleased saying the procedure could not have gone better. Tommy expects to be able to leave the hospital on Friday but a final decision on his departure may not be made until tomorrow morning.

Thousands of people have reached out to send Stevenson well-wishes, Posey said. Members of the community can send well wishes via Tommy's Country Ham House's Facebook and Twitter. Cards can be sent to the restaurant at 214 Rutherford St, Greenville, SC 29609.

Tommy’s Country Ham House is a popular destination for political candidates campaigning in South Carolina. President Trump and nearly all 2016 GOP presidential candidates visited the eatery.

"Tommy loves it, he loves coming here every day, he wouldn't have it any other way," Posey said.

On Wednesday, Stevenson took to the Tommy's Country Ham House Facebook page to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers during his illness.

"I'm overwhelmed by the number of cards, phone calls and emails of encouragement and support that I've received," he said. "It's going to take awhile to regain my strength and adjust to this pacemaker life, but with God's blessing and the thoughts and prayers of so many, I'm certain to get there sooner rather than later."

Below is his full post:

