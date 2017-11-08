Tommy's Country Ham House asks for prayers for owner - FOX Carolina 21

Tommy's Country Ham House asks for prayers for owner

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A popular Greenville restaurant asked for prayers Wednesday for the business’ owner.

The restaurant posted on social media that owner Tommy Stevenson fainted and was hurt when he collapsed.

“We need your prayers for our Tommy. He was taken to St. Francis this morning after a fainting episode that caused injury. He is in the ICU undergoing tests to determine the cause of the collapse. The Gospel of Matthew tells us when "two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst of them." Let us all pray for Tommy and ask that God's healing hand be upon him.”

Tommy’s Country Ham House is a popular destination for political candidates campaigning in South Carolina. President Trump and nearly all 2016 GOP presidential candidates visited the eatery.

