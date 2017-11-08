Police: Man accused of groping, assaulting woman gets pepper sprayed, arrested

Union police said a man who had been trespassed from an apartment complex returned to an apartment to grope a woman, then assault her before he was pepper sprayed.

Police said the incident happened at an apartment on Lakeside Drive.

Police arrived to find the suspect, 35-year-old Jim Porter, on the ground outside the apartment after having been pepper sprayed.

Deputies said a woman at the apartment told them she awoke to find Porter in her bed and that he groped her repeatedly.

The victim said Porter got angry when she ordered him to leave her alone.

The woman said Porter initially refused to leave and hit her in the chest and throat before another woman in the apartment sprayed him with pepper spray.

Porter was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing after notice, and assault and battery first degree.

