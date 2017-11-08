Listen to 911 call placed by wife now charged with murder in death of NC plastic surgeon

The wife of a North Carolina plastic surgeon found shot to death in 2016 has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

The indictment, returned on Tuesday, states Brenda Kay McCutcheon, 67, “willfully and feloniously” killed her husband, Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon in their home on July 16, 2016.

Brenda McCutcheon called 911 to report the crime, telling police she was asleep on the coach and awoke to find her husband shot to death after their dog began barking.

In the recording, she alludes to Frank McCutcheon being shot in the head by an intruder.

When the dispatcher asked if her husband had been involved in an argument with anyone, Brenda McCutcheon said, "No, no. He never locks the back door and the back door was open."

In audio released by dispatch, she said her husband always slept on the couch because he couldn't sleep without the television. She denied any involvement in the death or placing the murder weapon in ivy behind their home where it was later recovered.

Buddy McCutcheon was under investigation amid embezzlement suspicions at the time of his death.

Brenda McCutcheon since moved to Tennessee after the death. Court officials in Buncombe County confirmed McCutcheon turned herself in to the Buncombe County Detention Center around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

