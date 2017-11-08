Wife of NC plastic surgeon killed in 2016 indicted for murder

The wife of a North Carolina plastic surgeon found shot to death in 2016 has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

The indictment, returned on Tuesday, states Brenda Kay McCutcheon “willfully and feloniously” killed her husband, Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon in their home on July 16, 2016.

Brenda Kay McCutcheon told police she was asleep on the coach and awoke to find her husband shot to death after their dog began barking. She denied any involvement in the death or placing the murder weapon in ivy behind their home.

Buddy was under investigation amid embezzlement suspicions at the time of his death.

Brenda has since moved to Tennessee after the death.

