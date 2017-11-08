Madison County deputies make multiple arrests, find missing juvenile from TN during prostitution sting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies and Homeland Security agents arrested 16 people and found a missing juvenile from Tennessee during an undercover prostitution sting.

Deputies said the 16 suspects were charged with either prostitution or aiding and abetting prostitution for a total of 53 separate criminal charges.

MUG SHOTS: Deputies make multiple arrests, find missing juvenile in prostitution sting

The sheriff’s office said deputies have observed an influx of individuals engaged in this activity in the county and also multiple websites used to facilitate the activity.

“We will exhaust every means necessary to prevent this type of activity from happening in Madison County,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood stated.

Deputies said they also seized heroin and learned that at least one of the suspects had overdosed twice in the same day on heroin and was revived twice using Narcan.

A missing juvenile from Tennessee was also located as part of the operation.

Below is the list of suspects arrested in the operation:

Monica Sheree Sellars 11/22/1989 was charged with Prostitution, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule IV. At the time of Monica’s arrest she was on probation.

Jesse Shane Banks 12/03/1993 was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nichole Rose Pelchat 07/13/1993 was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lynn Renee Gibson 02/11/1985 was charged with Prostitution, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Schedule VI Paraphernalia. Lynn also had warrants for her arrest from Randolph County.

James Kevin Lewis 07/24/1968 was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution

Trista Ann Lewis 03/28/1984 was charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Schedule VI Marijuana.

Stephanie Dawn Rood 06/17/1991 was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule of OxyMorphone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of Stephanie’s arrest she was on probation. Stephanie also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest from Catawba County.

Linda Gail Loman 10/27/1976 was charged with Prostitution.

Matthew Jordan Hall 09/07/1988 was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule of OxyMorphone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of Matthew’s arrest he was on probation. Matthew was wanted by Catawba County for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Schedule III, and Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Ashley Lynn Okorie 10/21/1989 was charged with Prostitution.

Warren Lamont Peeler 04/09/1982 was charged with aiding and abetting Prostitution.

Caroline Louise Brandon 10/16/1989 was charged with Prostitution, Sell and Deliver Heroin, Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule I, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II, Felony Possession Heroin, Felony Possession Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michelle Lynn Visconte 06/09/1969 was charged with Prostitution.

Scarlett G. Salvador 04/23/1990 was charged with Prostitution, Sell and Deliver Heroin, Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule I, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule II, Felony Possession Heroin, Felony Possession Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time Scarlett was arrested she was on probation. Scarlett had Felony warrants for her arrest for Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle from Iredell County and was had absconder warrants from Union County.

Wesley Eugene Hall Jr 09/01/1970 was charged with adding and abetting Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Melissa Whitmore Johnson 09/27/1980 was charged with Prostitution, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



