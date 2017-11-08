Lawyer for Greenville County administrator files motion to strike items from amended lawsuit against sheriff's office

A lawyer for Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell has filed a motion to strike portions of the amended lawsuit filed on behalf of a former sheriff’s office employee.

The motion states that portions of the plaintiff’s amended complaint contained allegations that are irrelevant, immaterial, and scandalous, and will prejudice these defendants.

The motion was filed on November 7

In a separate motion filed November 3, Sheriff Will Lewis and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office requested certain claims in an amended lawsuit filed against them be dismissed.

In October, Savanah Nabors, a former employee of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, filed a lawsuit against Lewis accusing him of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of civil rights.

In a press conference, Lewis responded to the claims. While he admitted to a "consensual encounter," he vehemently denied accusations of criminal misconduct. He said he deeply regretted the incident.

