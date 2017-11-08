Rain ENDING, turning SUNNY Friday

Dreary weather holds on for today, but nicer conditions are ahead for Friday and the weekend.

For the rest of the afternoon, a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains and northern Upstate while a better chance of rain will continue toward the midlands. Temperature will hold steady in the 50s with a mainly cloudy sky.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky and temperature falling into the lower 40s with some fog possible.

Friday brings SUNSHINE back and highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Veterans Day begins on a freezing note for many with temperature only rebounding into the 40s to low 50s by afternoon despite a mostly sunny sky.

Some clouds and perhaps a mountain shower arrive on Sunday, but most areas stay dry. Mild, dry weather takes hold next week and should linger for several days.

