RAINY this morning, SUNNY Friday

Dreary weather holds on for today, but nicer conditions are ahead for Friday and the weekend.

This morning, expect widespread rain in the Upstate and spotty showers in the mountains with steady temperature in the 40s.

This afternoon, expect a mainly cloudy sky with just a small risk of a spotty shower with temperature rising slightly into the 50s.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky and temperature falling into the lower 40s with some fog possible.

Friday brings SUNSHINE back and highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Veterans Day begins on a freezing note for many with temperature only rebounding into the 40s to low 50s by afternoon despite a mostly sunny sky.

Some clouds and perhaps a mountain shower arrive on Sunday, but most areas stay dry as mild, dry weather takes hold next week.

