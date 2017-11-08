Waiting for Friday sunshine as dreary weather continues tonight and Thursday

Our gloomy stretch continues tonight into Thursday morning with more fog, drizzle and showers not to mention a continuing cooling trend.

Tonight will contain widespread drizzle and fog, which will eventually become scattered light rain around midnight and continue during the first half of Thursday, so be sure to use extra caution on the roads. Lows will be in the middle 40s, and will only reach the middle 50s by Thursday afternoon.

The good news is that Thursday afternoon might managed to break out a few peeks of sun before it gets dark as rain moves south into the midlands. Finally we’ll get a sunny day on Friday with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

This weekend won’t be any warmer, but at least sunny for the most part with cold mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s.

Our next rain chance will be a small one, and should hold off until late Sunday into Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s with another rain chance moving in on Wednesday.

