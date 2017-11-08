Petition condemns Clemson University's response after white supremacist leaflets were distributed on campus

Members of the Clemson community have started a petition criticizing the administration's response after leaflets for a white supremacist organization were distributed on campus on Oct. 30.

The change.org petition stated that Clemson community members are disappointed that the administration did not criticize the content of the materials.

"That a leaflet recruiting for white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups was not posted in accordance with university policy is not, in our view, the real problem with the leaflet. Rather, the problem is that it sought to recruit people to groups that are racist, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynist, and ableist," the petition said.

"To fail to address the content of this leaflet is a profound moral lapse," the petition said.

The university responded to the leaflets in the following letter:

Dear Clemson Community: This week, flyers encouraging campus community members to join self-proclaimed "alt-right" organizations as well as self-designated "anti-fascist" organizations have appeared at several locations around campus. In both instances, the materials were not posted in accordance with the university's policy concerning the use of its facilities and grounds, and without regard to content, were promptly removed by university staff members. As an institution of higher learning, Clemson fully supports the right of free speech. However, we require all free speech contributors to act responsibly, conform to our policies, and abide by the law. The university is deeply committed to the safety of its students, employees and guests. Any form of speech that is deemed to be a direct call to imminent lawlessness, or which presents a true threat to members of the campus community, will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately by the university. Any student or employee who comes across future similar materials should contact Clemson University Police, which is actively monitoring this situation.

On Wednesday, a representative with the university said, "We are aware of the petition and we have the utmost respect for faculty members' right to express their views, including on this matter."

The petition can be read in full at change.org.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.