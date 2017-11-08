Possum is a 5 year old cat with Greenville County Animal Care. He came in on Halloween and is looking for a good home!
He is an example of the wonderful adult cats that are waiting for warm, cozy house to enjoy the holidays in!
If you are interested in adopting him, just head to Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd. in Greenville.
