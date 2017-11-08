Coroner: Abbeville Co. woman killed after vehicle veered off roa - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Abbeville Co. woman killed after vehicle veered off road, struck tree

ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A woman on her way to work was killed this morning in Abbeville County.

The Abbeville County coroner said Michelle Henderson of Lincolnton, Georgia veered off the road and struck a tree as she was traveling north on Highway 81 in the town of Calhoun Falls.

The coroner said she was not wearing a seatbelt and died from head trauma. 

Henderson was transported to the Abbeville Medical Center after the accident.  The coroner’s office said they were called to the emergency department at 9:15 a.m.

