Deputies: Windows of church van shot out in Spartanburg Co.

A Spartanburg County church is looking for answers after one of their vans was found with a window damaged by what they believe to be a pellet gun.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to the call on Tuesday night.

The incident report said that the church van was found around 7:30 p.m. with a side window shot out. There were marks on the front windshield that looked like they were from a pellet gun, the report stated.

According to the incident report, the last time the van was seen in good condition was after the Sunday evening church services around 8 pm.

The church has had problems with neighbors shooting out windows of the buildings, the report stated. Deputies said that the church had security cameras, but they did not capture anything suspicious.

Deputies estimate the total cost of the damage to be around $1,600.

