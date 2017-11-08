DA: Murder trial set for Phillip Stroupe II - FOX Carolina 21

DA: Murder trial set for Phillip Stroupe II

Phillip Michael Stroupe II (Source: TCSO) Phillip Michael Stroupe II (Source: TCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

District Attorney Greg Newman has set the murder trial for Phillip Stroupe II. The trial will begin on Jul. 23, 2018 at the Henderson County Courthouse, the district attorney's office said. 

Stroupe is accused of the Jul. 26 murder of Thomas Bryson, the office said. According to the district attorney, Stroupe is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree kidnapping. 

District Attorney Newman said he plans to seek the death penalty if Stroupe is convicted. 

“The only pending motion at this time is the defendant’s request to change the county where the trial is held.  There will be other motions filed, perhaps by both sides, that will be addressed by the judge on May 28 of next year,” said Newman.

 According to the district attorney's office, Stroupe's father is also facing charges in relation to the incident.

