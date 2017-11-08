AnMed Health to eliminate 94 jobs in November

AnMed Health announced it will eliminate 94 jobs this month due to budget challenges. The organization said it will also eliminate another 65 positions that are currently vacant.

In a press release, AnMed Health said reimbursement declines, softer volumes, and the cost of necessary investments in technology have contributed to the budget challenges.

Some of their services have been closed or outsourced, AnMed Health said. The AnMed Health Physician Surgery Center was closed on Monday to increase the efficiency of their operating rooms, the health system said.

Med-Trans Corp. will take over full management of the LifeFlight operations, AnMed said. The services and coverage area will not change, the health system stated.

AnMed Health released the following statement:

Health care is changing at a national level and the effects of those changes are felt by all hospitals, including AnMed Health. To continue to fulfill our mission in this new healthcare environment, we must adapt and change the way we work and provide care. We have made significant investments in strategic priorities in recent years, and we must continue to invest in these strategies that will prepare us for a value-based payment system, which pays hospitals based on performance on key quality measures like hospital readmissions. These strategies can be costly up front, but are critical to ensuring growth and stability in the future.

