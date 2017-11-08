PD: Police, fire crews responding after reported gas leak near T - FOX Carolina 21

PD: Police, fire crews responding after reported gas leak near Tryon museum

Gas leak near Tryon Historical Museum (Source: Tryon Fire Department Facebook) Gas leak near Tryon Historical Museum (Source: Tryon Fire Department Facebook)
TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Tryon Police Department and Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak in the area on Wednesday.

Police said a woman walked into the police station just before 5:20 p.m. and reported hearing a hissing sound and smelling a gas odor.

The leak was reported to be located at 26 Maple Street, behind Tryon Historical Museum.

Officials with PSNC Energy were also on scene assessing the situation.

