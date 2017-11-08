PD: Police, fire crews responding after reported gas leak near Tryon museum

Officials with Tryon Police Department and Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak in the area on Wednesday.

Police said a woman walked into the police station just before 5:20 p.m. and reported hearing a hissing sound and smelling a gas odor.

The leak was reported to be located at 26 Maple Street, behind Tryon Historical Museum.

Officials with PSNC Energy were also on scene assessing the situation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.