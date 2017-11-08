NC murder suspect believed to have fled to Greenville, arrested in Asheville

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina has been arrested, according to U.S. Marshals.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Devon Tyrone Smith was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service-Violent Offender Task Force and Asheville Police Department.

U.S. Marshals said Smith was charged on June 25, 2017 with the murder of Rondy Shields at the Pisgah View Apartment complex in Asheville. After the murder, officials said Smith fled from law enforcement and remained on the run until his capture. Officials once believed Smith may have been staying in the Greenville, SC area while evading law enforcement.

Smith was arrested after being located in a room at a Motel 6 in Asheville, and was being held in the Buncombe County Jail, pending his court proceedings.

RELATED: US Marshals seek 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in NC murder who may be in South Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.