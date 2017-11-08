For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a playful kitty named Malachi! Here is what Malachi's foster mom had to say about him:

If you are looking for a sweet and affectionate young cat, look no further! Malachi is very social, loves attention and does great with other animals. He is still all kitten and loves to play; any and all toys are his favorite!! He is completely vetted, micro-chipped and ready for a family to love!!!

If you would like to adopt Malachi, please contact Critter Connection by email at critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com