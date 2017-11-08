Dispatch: Search to resume Thursday for missing elderly woman in Highlands

An investigation is underway into the death of a baby in Pickens County, said the coroner.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
Emergency rooms are where many patients are first introduced to powerful opioid painkillers, but what if doctors offered over-the-counter pills instead?More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Investigators say a suspect is still at large after a chase following a domestic incident in an Upstate Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Tuesday.More >
A popular Greenville restaurant asked for prayers Wednesday for the business’ owner.More >
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >
Residents in Travelers Rest made history Tuesday after voting in the city's first female mayor.More >
The wife of a North Carolina plastic surgeon found shot to death in 2016 has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.More >
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies and Homeland Security agents arrested 16 people and found a missing juvenile from Tennessee during an undercover prostitution sting.More >
Hubbell Lighting is teal for Alzheimer's Awareness. (11/8/17)More >
A raider statue sculpted by a Greenville High alum was dedicated to the school's former principal J.F. Lucas.More >
Madison County deputies said 16 people were arrested on a total of 53 charges in the operation.More >
Tommy's Country Ham House is asking for prayers for owner Tommy Stevenson after he collapsed and was hospitalized. Here are some notable photos from the restaurant.More >
A new 36-acre mixed use complex is bringing space for residential, industrial and office needs to Easley Bridge Road.More >
WalletHub released its list of ‘Fattest Cities’ for 2017. The company said analysts compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 17 key indicators of weight-related problems. Here is a look at the top ten states to make the list.More >
Marshall was found hog-tied and left for dead in Cherokee County in 2015, but he has rehabilitated and has been with a rescue group since then.More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
