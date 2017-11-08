Dispatch: Search to resume Thursday for missing elderly woman in Highlands

Police said a search is underway for an elderly woman in North Carolina.

According to officials with the Highland Police Department, 74-year-old Charlotte Merry was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near Morewood Circle.

Police actively searched from about 4 p.m. and called off the search late Wednesday night. Officials said the search would pick up again Thursday morning.

The woman is described as having blonde hair, is about 5'6" tall and weighs between 120 and 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing light blue pants, white sneakers, a yellow shirt and a yellow scarf, with a black winter coat, per a representative for the family.

Police said they are currently searching all over the town of Highlands, NC.

The family's representative said Merry is an Alzheimer's patient, and she will probably ask for her husband, Finley Merry. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

