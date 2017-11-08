Silver Alert canceled after police locate for missing Highlands woman

Police said a Silver Alert issued early Thursday morning for an elderly woman in North Carolina was canceled after she was found safe.

According to officials with the Highland Police Department, 74-year-old Charlotte Merry had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Morewood Circle.

Police actively searched from about 4 p.m. and called off the search late Wednesday night. Officials said the search would pick up again Thursday morning.

The woman is described as having blonde hair, is about 5'6" tall and weighs between 120 and 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing light blue or green pants, white sneakers, a yellow shirt and a yellow scarf, with a black winter coat, per a representative for the family.

The family's representative said Merry is an Alzheimer's patient, and she will probably ask for her husband, Finley Merry.

Highlands police confirmed Merry was found safe and unharmed around 9 a.m.

