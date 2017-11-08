Deputies investigating series of house vandalism incidents

Spartanburg County deputies are looking for help from the public after a series of vandalism incidents in Boiling Springs.

Deputies said the incidents, some caught on surveillance camera, showed at least two individuals jumping on and smashing items on other people's property.

The incidents were reported in the Bennington Farm subdivision. Deputies said that there may be a possible connection to another vandalism incident that happened in the Hanging Rock subdivision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

