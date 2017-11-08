Upstate leaders weigh in on NAACP's proposal to remove national anthem

The California chapter of the NAACP chapter is pushing to get rid of the “Star-Spangled Banner” as the country’s national anthem.

The group described the song as “one of the most racist" in American history, and now, they are pushing for lawmakers support.

The California NAACP chapter said that the less-commonly heard lyrics, found in the third verse are the source of controversy.

“No refuge could save the hireling and slave From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave” -The Star-Spangled Banner

The group said the lyrics celebrate the deaths of slaves who joined British troops to gain their freedom.

The president of Greenville’s NAACP chapter weighed in on the proposition, “There is a step before the last step. Have we looked at it? Have we thought about modifying the words?” said JM Flemming.

Flemming said the Greenville chapter will stand behind the California chapter, but believes modifying the anthem could be the solution.

“No one talks about that, but if you just want it to stay this way, you’ve got one of two choices,” said Flemming, “Either we're going to cause problems in the United States with our own citizens or we're going to remove it."

Aside from the anthem proposal, the California NAACP proposed another resolution as an effort to get the NFL to put Colin Kaepernick back onto a team.

The former 49ers quarterback was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem, which is typically played before each game.

Some believe his career ended because he took a knee, but not everyone agrees.

Local pastor, Mark Burns has been vocal about his stance on the NFL anthem protests, stating that they are inappropriate.

Pastor Burns said the California NAACP has gone too far.

“I think it’s ridiculous. This is one more argument that is simply dividing our country and not bringing us together," said Burns.

California's NAACP chapter said they hope state lawmakers will bring their resolution with them when they return back to the Capitol in January.

