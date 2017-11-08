Cowpens Police Department challenges community with "9 o'clock challenge"

The Cowpens Police Department is throwing out a challenge to the community.

It's a challenge they hope will cut down on crime and give thieves a lesser chance of snatching your belongings, and it's called the 9 o'clock challenge. FOX Carolina spoke to Corporal James Owens from the police department. He said it seems like common sense to lock up doors, but with the holidays around the corner, homes and cars can become prime targets.

The department challenged the community in October to lock their car and house doors by 9 p.m.

"We haven't had any reportable property crimes since we started it," said Owens.

Knocking on a few doors around Cowpens lead to the mayor's. Mayor Mike Hamrick said he knows what it's like to be the victim of theft.

"We had a car stolen out of our front yard and our cars broken into year ago," Mayor Hamrick said. "You go through your car and it's been rifled through, you know, it's a bad feeling, that someone has been in your house and your car when you weren't there, it is kinda a shaky feeling for you, that's for sure," Mayor Hamrick said.

The police department wants to help everyone in the community avoid that feeling, and suggests making a "9 o'clock lockup" part of your nightly routine.

