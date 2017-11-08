Cowpens Police Department challenges community with "9 o'clock challenge"

The Cowpens Police Department is throwing out a challenge to the community.
It's a challenge they hope will cut down on crime and give thieves a lesser chance of snatching your belongings, and it's called the 9 o'clock challenge. FOX Carolina spoke to Corporal James Owens from the police department. He said it seems like common sense to lock up doors, but with the holidays around the corner, homes and cars can become prime targets.
The department challenged the community in October to lock their car and house doors by 9 p.m.
"We haven't had any reportable property crimes since we started it," said Owens.
Knocking on a few doors around Cowpens lead to the mayor's. Mayor Mike Hamrick said he knows what it's like to be the victim of theft.
"We had a car stolen out of our front yard and our cars broken into year ago," Mayor Hamrick said. "You go through your car and it's been rifled through, you know, it's a bad feeling, that someone has been in your house and your car when you weren't there, it is kinda a shaky feeling for you, that's for sure," Mayor Hamrick said.
The police department wants to help everyone in the community avoid that feeling, and suggests making a "9 o'clock lockup" part of your nightly routine.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
An investigation is underway into the death of a baby in Pickens County, said the coroner.More >
An investigation is underway into the death of a baby in Pickens County, said the coroner.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
Emergency rooms are where many patients are first introduced to powerful opioid painkillers, but what if doctors offered over-the-counter pills instead?More >
Emergency rooms are where many patients are first introduced to powerful opioid painkillers, but what if doctors offered over-the-counter pills instead?More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Investigators say a suspect is still at large after a chase following a domestic incident in an Upstate Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Tuesday.More >
Investigators say a suspect is still at large after a chase following a domestic incident in an Upstate Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Tuesday.More >
A popular Greenville restaurant asked for prayers Wednesday for the business’ owner.More >
A popular Greenville restaurant asked for prayers Wednesday for the business’ owner.More >
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >
Residents in Travelers Rest made history Tuesday after voting in the city's first female mayor.More >
Residents in Travelers Rest made history Tuesday after voting in the city's first female mayor.More >
The wife of a North Carolina plastic surgeon found shot to death in 2016 has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.More >
The wife of a North Carolina plastic surgeon found shot to death in 2016 has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.More >
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies and Homeland Security agents arrested 16 people and found a missing juvenile from Tennessee during an undercover prostitution sting.More >
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies and Homeland Security agents arrested 16 people and found a missing juvenile from Tennessee during an undercover prostitution sting.More >
Hubbell Lighting is teal for Alzheimer's Awareness. (11/8/17)More >
Hubbell Lighting is teal for Alzheimer's Awareness. (11/8/17)More >
A raider statue sculpted by a Greenville High alum was dedicated to the school's former principal J.F. Lucas.More >
A raider statue sculpted by a Greenville High alum was dedicated to the school's former principal J.F. Lucas.More >
Madison County deputies said 16 people were arrested on a total of 53 charges in the operation.More >
Madison County deputies said 16 people were arrested on a total of 53 charges in the operation.More >
Tommy's Country Ham House is asking for prayers for owner Tommy Stevenson after he collapsed and was hospitalized. Here are some notable photos from the restaurant.More >
Tommy's Country Ham House is asking for prayers for owner Tommy Stevenson after he collapsed and was hospitalized. Here are some notable photos from the restaurant.More >
A new 36-acre mixed use complex is bringing space for residential, industrial and office needs to Easley Bridge Road.More >
A new 36-acre mixed use complex is bringing space for residential, industrial and office needs to Easley Bridge Road.More >
WalletHub released its list of ‘Fattest Cities’ for 2017. The company said analysts compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 17 key indicators of weight-related problems. Here is a look at the top ten states to make the list.More >
WalletHub released its list of ‘Fattest Cities’ for 2017. The company said analysts compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 17 key indicators of weight-related problems. Here is a look at the top ten states to make the list.More >
Marshall was found hog-tied and left for dead in Cherokee County in 2015, but he has rehabilitated and has been with a rescue group since then.More >
Marshall was found hog-tied and left for dead in Cherokee County in 2015, but he has rehabilitated and has been with a rescue group since then.More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >