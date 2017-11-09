Rise Guys radio show begins 28-hour broadcast to benefit Toys for Tots

The Rise Guys radio show team will begin their annual 28-hour broadcast Thursday to collect donations for Toys for Tots, according to a news release from Entercom Upstate.

93.3 The Planet personalities Mattman, Nine, Paige, FatBoy and Jeff Lewis Neal will broadcast from 6 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

During the 28-hour broadcast, the radio hosts will encourage listeners to come out and donate toys for the Toys for Tots program and register to win prizes, including: tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, tickets to Monster Jam, and autographed sports and entertainment memorabilia and instruments.

This year marks the 14th year of The Rise Guys' 28-hour Broadcast.

