MAU says Skill School will provide training, certification to close skills gap in Upstate work force

MAU Workforce Solutions said the company is working to help close the growing skills gap in the Upstate by reopening its Skill School.

The now 22,500 square-foot facility equipped with manufacturing equipment to train the Upstate’s workforce grand opens on Thursday.

The MAU Skill School is located at 2824 Old Woodruff Road in Greer, South Carolina.

MAU said the Skill School offers training and certification for forklift operators and material handlers and will ensure “safety, competency, and job readiness.”

Mau applicants who complete Skill School will “be able to walk into a new job, ready to perform and at higher levels of performance.”

