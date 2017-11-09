Greenville police search for man missing since Nov. 2 - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police search for man missing since Nov. 2

Ronald Gentry (Source: GPD) Ronald Gentry (Source: GPD)

Greenville police have asked for help tracking down a man who went missing in Greenville.

Police said Ronald Keith Gentry of West Union was dropped off at the Hardee’s on Rutherford Street on November 2 to do some work in the area. He was supposed to contact his family when he was finished but has not been seen or heard from since.

Gentry is 48, 5’1” tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who locates Gentry is asked to call Greenville police at 864-271-5333.

