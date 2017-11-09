Tickets for ACC Championship game are selling fast

The ACC said tickets for the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game are selling quickly even though teams for the game have not yet been announced.

The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, December 2.

Currently tickets for all areas are sold out except for Upper D and Club B seating.

Upper D seats sell for $91.16 and Club B are $187.69.

Clemson has won the past two ACC Championship games in 2015 and 2016.

Clemson is currently ranked number 1 in the Atlantic division this season while Miami is ranked number one for the coastal division.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.