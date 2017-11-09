Greenville Co. school bus catches fire with 29 students on board

Greenville County Schools said no one was hurt when a school bus caught on fire Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., officials said a bus driver noticed smoke and small flames coming from rear engine.

The driver pulled over and shut off the engine near the intersection of Bonnie Brea and Sandy Lane.

The fire went out once the bus was shut off and the bus was evacuated as a precaution.

29 Southside High School students were on board.

The fire department responded and a spare bus took the students to school. They arrived just after 9am.

Parents of the students who were on the bus are being notified, the district said.

“The driver followed protocol,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district. “We are appreciate his quick action and appropriate response during a stressful situation.”

The bus will be inspected to determine the cause of the fire.

