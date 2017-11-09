2 people taken to hospital after Inman house fire

Fire at home on Bobo Street in Inman (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 9, 2017)

Inman firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said a man and woman, both in their 50s, were at their home on Bobo Road asleep when the fire broke out around midnight.

Firefighters said an electric heater sparked the fire.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital for observation.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

MORE NEWS: Family of man killed by officer sues Spartanburg Methodist college

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.