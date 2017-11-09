Town councilman loses battle to cancer days before being re-elected

A member of the Franklin, NC town council passed away just days before his name appeared on an Election Day ballot.

According to his obituary, 65-year-old Billy Mashburn died on Nov. 1 after a three-year battle with cancer.

On election night Mashburn received 137 votes, securing his re-election to one of three open seats on the Franklin Board of Aldermen, which he has served on since 1992.

Mashburn also previously held the position of Franklin vice-mayor.

"Billy loved his time serving on the Franklin Town Board, and he had a passion for the water and sewer infrastructure," his obituary stated. "He loved his town, and the friends he made during his tenure."

He is survived by his wife, daughter, stepson and wife, and one granddaughter.

A memorial service for Mashburn will be held on Dec. 4 at Macon Funeral Home.

