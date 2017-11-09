Firefighters: 7 taken to hospital after Hazmat situation at Spartanburg Co. plant

Firefighters said seven people were taken to the hospital via ambulance after a hazmat situation Thursday morning at a large industrial facility in Spartanburg County.

Firefighters said the incident was reported around 9:20 a.m. at Pratt Industries on Morley Court.

The building was evacuated and firefighters said they determined gases were leaking from canister in the plant.

Seven people were taken to the hospital due to respiratory complaints. No one was hurt.

The canister contained some sort of household cleaner and was removed from the building for further testing and proper disposal by DHEC, firefighters said.

Pratt Industries is a recycling center that recycles household and commercial waste.

