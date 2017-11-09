Deputies: Reports of shots fired by suspects in Upstate home invasion

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a home invasion on Thursday morning.

Deputies said they responded to a resident in the 1100 block of Sexton Gin Road around 8:30 a.m. Investigators were still on scene three hours later.

According to the sheriff's office, shots were allegedly fired by suspects who fled the scene. No one was injured.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

