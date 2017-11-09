Ace Bakery expanding Gaffney plant, creating 40 new jobs - FOX Carolina 21

Ace Bakery expanding Gaffney plant, creating 40 new jobs

Posted: Updated:
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina’s Department of Commerce said Thursday that ACE Bakery, LLC, plans to invest $31.9 million to expand its plant in Cherokee County and create 40 new jobs.

ACE Bakery, a wholly-owned subsidiary of George Weston Limited, bakes and distributes baked goods to multiple retail and foodservice sectors.

The company’s Cherokee County plant is located at 131 Corporate Drive in Gaffney..

ACE Bakery will add an additional 80,000 square feet to the plant to house an additional production line and double the size of its existing freezer.

Hiring for the new positions should begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.