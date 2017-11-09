Ace Bakery expanding Gaffney plant, creating 40 new jobs

South Carolina’s Department of Commerce said Thursday that ACE Bakery, LLC, plans to invest $31.9 million to expand its plant in Cherokee County and create 40 new jobs.

ACE Bakery, a wholly-owned subsidiary of George Weston Limited, bakes and distributes baked goods to multiple retail and foodservice sectors.

The company’s Cherokee County plant is located at 131 Corporate Drive in Gaffney..

ACE Bakery will add an additional 80,000 square feet to the plant to house an additional production line and double the size of its existing freezer.

Hiring for the new positions should begin in the third quarter of 2018.

