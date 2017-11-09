Seneca PD: Man arrested for stealing car, 26 additional warrants issued after arrest

The Seneca Police Department said a man was arrested for stealing a car and upon investigation issued an additional 26 warrants. Officers said Moses Timothy Souden, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Officers said information they received about Souden his arrest linked him to several other crimes in the Upstate. According to police, Souden has been linked to multiple car break-ins in the Seneca neighborhoods of White Oak Cliffs, Adam's Subdivision and Dalton Road.

Police said Souden is also accused of a Nov. 3 burglary at the Shaver Recreation Complex. The lock on the concession stand was broken and several concession times were taken, officers said.

26 additional warrants for Souden were obtained on Thursday, police said.

According to officers, Souden now faces multiple additional charges including 10 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Souden is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case should contact the department at 864-885-2718.

