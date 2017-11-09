Macon Co. Fire Marshal rescues neighbor from burning home

Macon County Fire Marshal Jimmy Teem helped rescue his neighbor from a burning house while he was off duty.

Teem and Assistant Fire Chief Mark McDowell were able to rescue the neighbor from his front porch.

Teem said the fire was caused by an ember from a fire the neighbor had in his wood stove. According to Teem, the fire spread and became too big for the neighbor to control.

Cullasaja Gorge Fire and Rescue initially responded to scene, Teem said. Franklin Fire and Rescue and Clarks Chapel Fire and Rescue helped on scene as well, Teem said.

According to Teem, the neighbor's house is a total loss.

Teem said the neighbor was transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

