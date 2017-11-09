Anderson Co. deputies searching for man who disappeared after reporting car trouble

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 40-year-old Patrick 'Kyle' Smith was last seen on Oct. 29 at the Stop-A-Minit on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson.

According to an incident report, Smith used the phone inside the store to call his mother to tell her he was having car trouble.

"His windshield wipers on his car had stopped working and he had been walking for three hours in the rain."

Smith told his mom he did not want her to worry and had a friend picking him up. Deputies said Smith has not been seen or heard from since.

“I wouldn’t have thought that would happen around this area," said Donnell Watt, who works at Stop-A-Minit, "You have plenty of light here, but the later it gets, when Lowe’s closes down, and Papa Johns closes down, it gets pretty dark on that side of the street.”

Smith is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Daniel Martin via e-mail or 864-260-4400.

