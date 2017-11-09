Family says man who went missing after car trouble has been foun - FOX Carolina 21

Family says man who went missing after car trouble has been found safe

Posted: Updated:
Patrick Smith (Source: ACSO) Patrick Smith (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Relatives of a missing Upstate man said he has been located.

Anderson Co. deputies said 40-year-old Patrick 'Kyle' Smith was last seen on Oct. 29 at the Stop-A-Minit on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson.

According to an incident report, Smith used the phone inside the store to call his mother to tell her he was having car trouble.

"His windshield wipers on his car had stopped working and he had been walking for three hours in the rain."

Smith told his mom he did not want her to worry and had a friend picking him up. Deputies said Smith had not been seen or heard from since.

On Friday, Smith's brother said he was found safe. Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.