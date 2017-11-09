Family says man who went missing after car trouble has been found safe

Relatives of a missing Upstate man said he has been located.

Anderson Co. deputies said 40-year-old Patrick 'Kyle' Smith was last seen on Oct. 29 at the Stop-A-Minit on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson.

According to an incident report, Smith used the phone inside the store to call his mother to tell her he was having car trouble.

"His windshield wipers on his car had stopped working and he had been walking for three hours in the rain."

Smith told his mom he did not want her to worry and had a friend picking him up. Deputies said Smith had not been seen or heard from since.

On Friday, Smith's brother said he was found safe. Additional details have not been released.

