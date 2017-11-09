Leader of armed robbery scheme forced kidnapping victim to knock on door, killed man inside

An attempted armed robbery suspect was convicted Wednesday of murdering a victim who was shot during the incident.

On Sep. 30, 2015 Timiya Rashad Massey led a group of suspects to a Greenville County apartment complex in order to rob two brothers who lived there. Investigators said Massey and co-defendants in the crime put on masks and were carrying firearms.

Officials said the group attempted to rob another victim and then kidnapped him, forcing him to knock on the door of the brothers' apartment.

When Massey rushed in to rob the victims, he shot and killed 37-year-old Anthony Kareem Nutridge, who suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and legs. He also fired shots at Nutridge's brother.

Massey was convicted by a jury of murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

