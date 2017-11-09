FREEZE tonight, cool Veterans Day weekend

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

The rain is out, but the chill will remain! A cold front will bring in some unseasonably cold air for the weekend, but sunshine should still dominate.

Today is looking gorgeous, especially compared to the last few days! Highs reach the mid 50s to low 60s with a sunny sky!

This evening should be pleasant but a bit cool for high school playoff games, so bring a jacket or two. An overnight FREEZE is expected for many, including a few spots seeing their first freeze of the season!

A wintry feel to Veterans Day for Saturday as temperatures start out below freezing for many, rebounding only to the upper 40s and low 50s despite a sunny sky.

Clouds build in some for Sunday, but dry air air should prevent most areas from seeing any precip. Highs stay in the 50s.

Milder temps will settle in next week, but conditions will still be cooler than normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s for most with rain chances remaining slim to none.

